- The Dow Jones lost 400 points on Friday.
- Holiday markets traded on the low side, Dow ended the week flat.
- Another midweek holiday next week will crimp market volumes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shed around 400 points on a quiet Friday. Most investors are still out of the markets on holidays and thin volumes have left the Dow Jones roughly a full percent lower.
Holiday market flows are in full swing in equities, with a broad-base cooling effect in the long-run tech rally as investors pull up stakes and do some light profit-taking ahead of the rollover into the new year. A thin data release schedule this week, followed by another midweek holiday next week, leaves equity indexes on the tepid side in the near term.
Traders are still grappling with the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) recent pivot into expectations of less rate cuts in 2025 than previously expected. According to the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), policymakers only expect another two quarter-point rate cuts through next year, hobbling market expectations for a steeper decline in the headline reference rate.
Dow Jones news
Despite an overall blustery year that saw the Down Jones climb nearly 21.5% bottom-to-top, the major equity index still got coal in its stocking as December turns deeper into the red and pares away November’s heady gains. All but five of the Dow’s listed securities are testing into the red on Friday, with losses led by Nvidia (NVDA), which fell over 2% and is back below $137 per share.
Nvidia appears to have shrugged off recent reports that its latest Blackwell AI-focused chipset may have experienced an overheating problem, but fresh woes for the AI-fueled tech rally have cropped up as investors weigh the prospect of stiffer restrictions on Chinese access to US-manufactured silicon solutions. An outsized amount of Chinese demand for recently-developed AI-focused chipsets could leave profit expectations for Nvidia in the lurch if regulations hamper trade.
Dow Jones price forecast
The Dow Jones’ stellar 2024 run appears to be taking a breather after declining for three consecutive weeks. The DJIA is down nearly 5% from record highs above 45,000, testing the waters just south of the 43,000 handle.
The Dow Jones has fallen below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 43,345 for the second time in as many months, but price action is still holding well above the 200-day EMA near 40,960 after bids found a technical floor near 42,000.
Dow Jones daily chart
Nvidia FAQs
Nvidia is the leading fabless designer of graphics processing units or GPUs. These sophisticated devices allow computers to better process graphics for display interfaces by accelerating computer memory and RAM. This is especially true in the world of video games, where Nvidia graphics cards became a mainstay of the industry. Additionally, Nvidia is well-known as the creator of its CUDA API that allows developers to create software for a number of industries using its parallel computing platform. Nvidia chips are leading products in the data center, supercomputing and artificial intelligence industries. The company is also viewed as one of the inventors of the system-on-a-chip design.
Current CEO Jensen Huang founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. All three founders were semiconductor engineers, who had previously worked at AMD, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Hewlett-Packard. The team set out to build more proficient GPUs than currently existed in the market and largely succeeded by late 1990s. The company was founded with $40,000 but secured $20 million in funding from Sequoia Capital venture fund early on. Nvidia went public in 1999 under the ticker NVDA. Nvidia became a leading designer of chips to the data center, PC, automotive and mobile markets through its close relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor.
In 2022, Nvidia released its ninth-generation data center GPU called the H100. This GPU is specifically designed with the needs of artificial intelligence applications in mind. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs) rely on the H100’s high efficiency in parallel processing to execute a high number of commands quickly. The chip is said to speed up networks by six times Nvidia’s previous A100 chip and is based on the new Hopper architecture. The H100 chip contains 80 billion transistors. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1 trillion in May 2023 largely on the promise of its H100 chip becoming the “picks and shovels” of the coming AI revolution. In June 2024, Nvidia's market capitalization crossed the $3 trillion mark.
Long-time CEO Jense Huang has a cult following in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street due to his strict loyalty and determination to build Nvidia into one of the world’s leading companies. Nvidia neary fell apart on several occasions, but each time Huang bet everything on a new technology that turned out to be the ticket to the company’s success. Huang is seen as a visionary in Silicon Valley, and his company is at the forefront of most major breakthroughs in computer processing. Huang is known for his enthusiastic keynote addresses at annual Nvidia GTC conferences, as well as his love of black leather jackets and Denny’s, the fast food chain where the company was founded.
