Dow Jones index has bounced up from lows, returning to the session opening level on afternoon trading.

Market concerns about the Fed’s “higher for longer” stance keep weighing on risk appetite.

Technical picture remains bearish with DJIA retreating from historic highs reached in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has been trading back and forth around the opening level on Wednesday. Market sentiment remains frail following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and a string of downbeat quarterly earrings have soured market sentiment.



Powell observed the lack of progress on inflation on Tuesday and resumed the “higher for longer” monetary policy outlook, which is acting to dampen investors’ appetite for risk.

Quarterly earnings data disappointed on Wednesday with Travelers Companies (TRV) reporting profits below estimates, while US Bancorp’s (USB) net interest income fell by 14% in Q1. On the other hand, news that Microsoft is avoiding a formal EU probe over a $13 billion Open AI deal has soothed investors' sentiment.



The main Wall Street indices are still in the red but coming up from session lows. The NASDAQ is leading losses with a 0.63% decline to 15,769, followed by the S&P 500, down 0.32% to 5,035, while the Dow Jones, trades flat, at 37,790.

Dow Jones news

The Technology sector is the worst performer on Wednesday, dropping 1.1%, weighed down by the outlook of high rates for a longer time. Industrials are following on Wednesday with a 0.61% decline. On the positive side, Utilities are up 1.76%, while Financials appreciate 0.34%.

Travelers Companies (TRV) plunges 7.61% to $206.25 following downbeat quarterly earnings. Intel (INTC) is next with a 1.6% drop to $35.67. United Health is the best performer, with a 3.1% rally to $483.78, followed by Goldman Sachs (GS) with a 1.92% gain to $404.5.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The DJIA index has reversed earlier gains and maintains an overall bearish picture intact. The move below 38,560 has activated a Head & Shoulders pattern that points toward a sharper decline.



Immediate support is 37,586, followed by the measured target of the H&S pattern, which meets the mid-January low and 38.6% Fibonacci retracement at 37,087. A bullish reaction might find resistance at the 38,531 previous support ahead of the 39,000 region (order block).



Dow Jones Index Daily Chart