Dow Jones index is practically flat after a positive opening, following hawkish comments from Fed speakers.

Strong US employment and manufacturing data has endorsed the Fed's "higher for longer" outlook.

Broader Dow Jones trend remains negative, on corrective reversal from March highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is practically flat on Thursday's early afternoon session. Wall Street opened with moderate gains as a string of strong corporate earnings boosted risk appetite before some hawkish comments from Federal Reserve's (Fed) Williams and Bostic ruined investors' sentiment, triggering a rebound in US Treasury yields.

New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams has echoed the words of Chair Jerome Powell by stating that there is no rush to cut rates. Somewhat later Atlanta Fed CEO, Raphael Bostic warned that the path to the 2% inflation will be slow and that the bank will not be able to cut rates before the year-end.



Before that, US Jobless Claims and manufacturing activity figures endorsed the view of strong economic momentum and a tight labour market. On the negative side, Existing Home Sales declined in March, although the median sales price rose by 4.8% from the previous month last year. This adds to evidence of the inflationary CPI trends.



All the main Wall Street indices have dipped into negative territory. The NASDAQ drops 0.4% to 15,622, the S&P 500 loses 0.24% to 5,009 wile the Dow Jones is practically flat at 37,731.

Dow Jones news

The Technologies sector is the worst performer on Thursday, with a 0.87% decline. This sector is followed by the Consumer Discretionary, 0.86% lower.

Communication Services is leading gains, with a 0.86% advance, followed by Financials, up 0.24%.



United Health (UNH) rose 3.5% to $495.91 and is the best performer for the second day in a row, fuelled by the strong quarterly earnings results. Next is American Express (AXP) with a 0.62% gain to $219.03. Intel (INTC) is leading losses with a 2.41% decline to $34.8. Salesforce drops 2.21% to $270.28.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The DJIA is consolidating near recent lows with the broader bearish trend intact. The move below 38,560 has activated a Head & Shoulders pattern that points toward a sharper decline.



Immediate support is 37,586, followed by the measured target of the H&S pattern, which meets the mid-January low and 38.6% Fibonacci retracement at 37,087. A bullish reaction might find resistance at the 38,531 previous support ahead of the 39,000 region (order block).

Dow Jones 4-Hour Chart