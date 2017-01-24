Don't be too bearish on the dollar - ANZ

Analysts at Westpac explained that the USD continues to be left in the doldrums as markets look for fresh direction from the new US President.

Key Quotes:

"Traction post- inauguration has been poor (and saw the NZD soar to close to 0.7275 overnight), but as we note below, at face value, Trump’s bold plans suggest some caution would be warranted for those getting too bearish on the USD."

"Across the pond, GBP recovered, having initially sold off on the news that the Supreme Court has ruled that parliament must vote on triggering Article 50 (Brexit). The yield on the US 10-yr bond edged higher to 2.45%. Stocks closed a touch firmer in Europe and are up in the US as we write."