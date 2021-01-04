- The US dollar remains on the offer on dovish Fed expectations.
- Investors ignore weak China data, coronavirus concerns.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against majors, trades on the defensive on the first trading day of the new year, having declined by 6.83% in 2020.
Investors continue to offer the safe-haven greenback on expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep rates low for a prolonged period, shrugging off coronavirus concerns and weaker-than-expected China data.
As per The Japan Times, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering a new state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The declaration could come this week. Meanwhile, the cases continue to rise in the US and across Europe. Further, China data released early Monday showed the pace of expansion in the manufacturing activity slowed slightly in December. So far, however, that has failed to put a bid under the greenback. At press time, DXY is hovering near 89.68, representing a 0.27% decline on the day.
Prominent investment banks such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan expect the greenback to depreciate by at least 5% this year.
"We remain upbeat on EUR/USD, EM FX and risk assets in general into the start of this year, and we don't really want to question this narrative until the recovery is strong enough for both fiscal and monetary administrations to consider removing the foot from the QE/stimulus-pedal," Nordea analysts said in their weekly note.
Meanwhile, Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance, foresees a 2013-like taper tantrum once major economies begin mass coronavirus vaccinations. In that case, the safe-haven dollar could find bids.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|89.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.37
|Daily SMA50
|91.66
|Daily SMA100
|92.46
|Daily SMA200
|95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.94
|Previous Daily Low
|89.94
|Previous Weekly High
|90.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.52
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.94
GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown.
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats
EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited.
Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900
Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.
Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched
The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines.
US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.