Crude Oil rises on Wednesday, WTI taps $70 per barrel

Crude Oil markets rallied to push WTI to $70/barrel.

Barrel prices jumped after the EIA posted a larger-than-expected stocks drawdown.

OPEC has lowered its global Crude Oil demand forecast, but China hopes remain.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices rallied on Wednesday, jumping around 2.75% and clipping into $70 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a steeper drawdown in US Crude Oil reserves than energy traders anticipated. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered its forecasts for global Crude Oil demand growth, however barrel traders are still banking on growing energy demand from China to sop up the extra.

According to the EIA, US Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended December 6 fell by 1.425 million barrels, below the forecast -1.1 million and declining further from the previous week’s decline of over 5 million barrels. With US Crude Oil reserve drying up in the pipe, barrel traders found the buy button on the expectation that US processors will be forced to increase the pace of their market buying.

OPEC reduced its forecasts for global Crude Oil demand growth in the coming year, dragging the Crude Oil consortium’s lofty expectations closer in-line with the more demure forecasts posted by the EIA. OPEC now anticipates that global oil demand will increase by 1.61 million barrels per day in 2024, a reduction from last month's forecast of 1.82 million barrels. Additionally, for 2025, they have revised their growth estimate down to 1.45 million barrels per day from the previous 1.54 million barrels.

Crude Oil price forecast

Crude Oil prices have been traveling in a rough downside wedge since dipping below $66 per barrel in September. WTI bids, despite finding a technical floor below $68 per barrel, have been unable to decisively pierce above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and intraday price action is poised to continue battling the moving average in the near term.

Despite barrel prices seemingly held aloft of further downside pressure from a bidding zone just north of the $66 key handle, topside momentum remains limited, and Crude Oil bulls will continue to find themselves short-changed as swing highs continue to grind lower below the 200-day EMA near $73.80.

WTI daily chart