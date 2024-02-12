Crude Oil remains well-bid after last week’s gains on Middle East tensions, WTI tests $77

- Crude Oil markets remain pinned into near-term highs as geopolitical headlines weigh.
- Gaza ceasefire hopes remain, but tensions remain high.
- US Crude Oil production continues to rise, offsetting OPEC production caps.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil continued to test into $77.00 per barrel on Monday, with barrel bids pushing into recent highs as a potential ceasefire in the Gaza region remains elusive.
Geopolitical headlines have pushed US Crude Oil into five straight days of gains, sending WTI higher by around 6% last week. Energy markets are keeping prices on the high side heading into the new week, but it's getting difficult for barrel investors to keep attention off of record Crude Oil production in the US.
Israel rejected an immediate proposal for a ceasefire last week, keeping Crude Oil markets pinned into the high end, but negotiations are still ongoing as key nations try to keep a lid on potential spillover from geopolitical risks.
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, noted on Monday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remains able and willing to adjust policy as needed. OPEC has faced an uphill climb in recent months as OPEC production caps get washed out by US Crude Oil production continuing to climb into record highs as the US further cements itself as the world’s largest Crude Oil producer.
US Crude Oil production reached a familiar peak in January despite cold weather snaps that shuttered some production facilities temporarily. US pumping output hit its highest levels since last November.
WTI technical outlook
WTI US Crude Oil remains well-bid, but capped just below the $77.00 key level. WTI remains up over 7% from last week’s bottom bids near $71.50, but struggles to find the bullish momentum needed to push barrel bids back into January’s peak near $79.00.
WTI continues to trade into the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.30, and five straight days of WTI gains leaves US Crude Oil stuck near familiar technical highs. The long-term median 200-day SMA is capping off bullish momentum, and Crude Oil finds itself hamstrung in a consolidation zone between the 200-day SMA and the 50-day SMA near $73.25.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|76.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.72
|Daily SMA50
|73.25
|Daily SMA100
|77.57
|Daily SMA200
|77.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.18
|Previous Daily Low
|75.89
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
