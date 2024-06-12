Crude Oil rally stumbles after Fed leans away from rate cuts, WTI falls back below $78

- Crude Oil markets rose on Wednesday before trimming gains post-Fed.
- WTI peaked near $79.00 per barrel before falling back into the day’s range.
- Odds of two rate cuts in 2024 are evaporating, crimping risk appetite.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rose through Wednesday’s early trading, hitting a fresh June high near $79.00 per barrel before slumping back below $78.00 after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported another buildup in US Crude Oil supplies coupled with another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hold.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hit markets with a cautious tone on rate cut expectations, noting that inflation progress still has a lot of progress to make before the Fed will be confident enough to cut rate. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has trimmed expectations of rate cuts, with the FOMC’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or “dot plot” expecting only a single quarter-point cut in 2024 according to the median projection.
Broader market sentiment tilted firmly into the bullish early Wednesday after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation cooled faster than expected in May, with headline CPI inflation easing to 0.0% MoM compared to the forecast tick down to 0.1% from the previous 0.3%, and YoY Core CPI inflation also eased to 3.4% versus the forecast 3.5% and last of 3.6%. Market hopes for a September rate cut of at least 25 basis points peaked over 70% in the early US trading session before Fed caution swamped out sentiment.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported another unexpected buildup in US Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended June 7, adding 3.73 million barrels to the previous week’s 1.233 million, washing out the forecast contraction of -1.55 million.
WTI technical outlook
WTI peaked just shy of $79.00 per barrel on Wednesday before facing a technical rejection from a descending trendline drawn from 2024’s peak bids at $87.12, and near-term strength goes to the bears. However, technical support comes from the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rising into $76.60 and could limit downside momentum.
Wednesday’s bullish peak ran aground of heavy resistance from the 200-day EMA at $78.83, and US Crude Oil’s recovery from near-term lows near $72.45 could face another turn lower.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|77.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.27
|Daily SMA50
|80.18
|Daily SMA100
|79.2
|Daily SMA200
|79.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.04
|Previous Daily Low
|76.92
|Previous Weekly High
|77.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
