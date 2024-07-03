Crude Oil rallies after sharp drawdown in EIA supplies, WTI reclaims $83

- Crude Oil markets rebound after EIA reports a significant drawdown in US stocks.
- WTI still remains below the early week’s peaks.
- Geopolitical concerns continue to add a risk premium to energies.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil bounced into the high end on Wednesday, climbing back towards $83.50 per barrel after an early dip back to $82.00. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) posted a much larger week-on-week drawdown in US Crude Oil reserves, sparking a risk rally despite an initial plunge following worse-than-expected economic figures from the US.
According to the EIA, US Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended June 28 contracted sharply by -12.157 million barrels, well below the forecast drawdown of -150K and entirely engulfing the previous week’s 3.591 million barrel buildup. The EIA also noted similar, albeit smaller, drawdowns in gasoline and distillate inventories over the same period.
Crude Oil markets initially balked on Wednesday before an EIA-fueled rally, with WTI backsliding to $81.00 per barrel after the US reported a broad miss in key economic figures. ADP Employment Change eased to 150K from the previous 157K, Initial Jobless Claims ticked up to 238K for the week ended June 28 from 233K, and June’s USM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tumbled to a multi-year low of 48.8 compared to the previous month’s 53.8.
The ongoing Israel-Palestinian Hamas conflict continues to broil in the Middle East, keeping a firm risk bid underpinning Crude Oil prices as energy traders hold onto fears that a destabilization of the situation would see the conflict spill over into neighboring countries, specifically drawing Iran directly into matters.
Economic Indicator
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
The EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report is a weekly measure of the change in the number of barrels in stock of crude oil and its derivates, and it's released by the Energy Information Administration. This report tends to generate large price volatility, as oil prices impact on worldwide economies, affecting the most, commodity related currencies such as the Canadian dollar. Despite it has a limited impact among currencies, this report tends to affect the price of oil itself, and, therefore, had a more notorious impact on WTI crude futures.Read more.
Last release: Wed Jul 03, 2024 14:30
Frequency: Weekly
Actual: -12.157M
Consensus: -0.15M
Previous: 3.591M
WTI technical outlook
Despite a bullish push on Wednesday, WTI trades south of the early week’s peak bids near $83.75 and found a fresh technical floor at the $82.00 handle. However, intraday price action is still holding just north of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $81.55.
After a bullish breakout from a rough near-term consolidation phase, WTI is leaning steeper into a bull run, but momentum remains thin and could see Crude Oil backslide into the 200-day EMA rising above the $74.00 handle.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finally broke above 0.6700… will it last?
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s advance and rose markedly in a context favourable to the risk-associated space following the sharp data-driven sell-off in the Greenback, while auspicious results from the domestic calendar also lent legs to AUD.
EUR/USD: Bullish outlook expected above the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD extended its multi-session recovery north of 1.0800 the figure following the persistent retracement in the US Dollar and against the backdrop of steady expectation ahead of the second round of French elections on July 7.
Gold reaches $2,360 on broad USD weakness
Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above $2,360. Following the disappointing ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the 10-year US yield declines sharply, helping XAU/USD extend its daily rally.
Ripple legal battle underway as on-chain metrics turn bullish, XRP eyes recovery to $0.50
Ripple made a comeback above $0.48 on Tuesday and hovers above that level in Wednesday’s European session. Ripple on-chain metrics such as transaction volume and Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) have turned bullish, supporting a recovery in the altcoin.
Disinflation in the United States: The scale of the sacrifice on the labour market
Since a 1977 act, the dual mandate of the Federal Reserve (Fed) has de jure entrusted it with the objectives of maximum employment and price stability (the latter being expected to favour the former in the long term).