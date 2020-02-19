CME Group’s advanced figures for Crude Oil futures markets showed traders scaled back their pen interest positions for the sixth session in a row on Tuesday, this time by around 1.3K contracts. On the other hand, volume reversed two consecutive daily drops and increased by around 54.7K contracts.
WTI points to further consolidation
Tuesday’s test and rebound from sub-$50.00 levels in WTI was accompanied by another pullback in open interest. The persistent downtrend in open interest leaves occasional bullish attempts somewhat limited for the time being, or until the dust finally settles around the OPEC+ negotiations to extend further the output cur deal and to implement deeper cuts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
