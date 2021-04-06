Crude Oil Futures: Extra losses not ruled out

In light of flash data for Crude Oil futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by around 6.6K contracts on Monday, adding to the recent builds. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 386.2K contracts.

WTI remains supported around $57.50

Prices of the WTI started the week on the negative footing, dropping around 4% on the back of rising open interest. Against this, further decline remains well on the cards in the very near-term, with decent contention in the $57.50 region for the time being.