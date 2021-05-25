Crude Oil Futures: Extra gains on the cards

According to flash data for Crude Oil futures markets from CME Group, traders added nearly 6K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week, extending Friday’s build. Volume, instead, reversed the previous uptick and dropped by around 123.1K contracts.
WTI targets $67.00
Prices of the WTI posted decent gains on Monday amidst increasing open interest. That said, there is scope for a move to the monthly high in the $67.00 region in the very near-term. The moderate drop in volume, however, could prompt the commodity to attempt some consolidation ahead of further upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
