Crude Oil extends recovery, WTI tests $75.50

- WTI continues to recover ground as rate cut hopes bolster appetite.
- Crude Oil markets face further challenges as oversupply risks remain.
- OPEC+ expected to phase out production limits, adding to supply woes.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil recovered to $75.50 per barrel in thin market trading on Thursday, regaining recently-lost ground as energy traders try to shake off looming oversupply threats to focus on rising hopes of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in the third quarter.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirmed another sharp buildup in US Crude Oil supplies this week, with barrel counts rising steeply from previous drawdowns that failed to stem the flow of US-produced barrels. Domestic demand, which was broadly expected to rise heading into the Memorial Day holiday driving season, failed to materialize. Consumer markets were broadly unable to sop up excess production at US refining facilities, and refined petroleum products have built up downstream from raw Crude Oil production.
After years of trying to bolster global Crude Oil prices using voluntary production limits, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its extended network of allied non-member states, OPEC+, are poised to phase out voluntary production caps that have kept north of 2.2 million barrels per day out of global supply lines. OPEC+ members that have shouldered the majority of the burden of limiting Crude Oil output rely heavily on selling Crude Oil in order to balance government budgets, and OPEC+ members have grown weary of sacrificing government receipts. OPEC+ assured markets that the phase out would be data dependent, but energy markets still balked at the prospect of additional oversupply in global barrel markets, sending Crude Oil prices into the lowest levels since February.
Broader market sentiment is planted firmly into hopes of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Rate markets are pricing in around 70% odds of at least a single quarter point cut from the Fed in September.
WTI technical outlook
WTI has extended into a two-day recovery, climbing from a near-term bottom of $72.45, but US Crude Oil remains steeply off of recent levels, trading on the low side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $78.78.
US Crude Oil bulls are aiming to drag WTI bids back into a recent consolidation zone around the $78.00 handle, though an exhaustion play could be on the cards with the 50-day EMA declining through the long-term MA.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.39
|Today Daily Change
|1.26
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70
|Today daily open
|74.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.65
|Daily SMA50
|80.71
|Daily SMA100
|79.08
|Daily SMA200
|79.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.15
|Previous Daily Low
|72.74
|Previous Weekly High
|80.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.52
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains look likely beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD set aside two sessions in a row of losses and refocused its attention to the key resistance area around 0.6700 on the back of the renewed offered stance in the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks for bullish push ahead of final EU GDP and US NFP data drops
EUR/USD pushed back into near-term highs on Thursday, easing below 1.0870 in early market action before recovering ground and re-pinning into familiar technical levels just below 1.0900 to close out the US market session.
Gold rallies above $2,370 as traders await crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls report
Gold hit a two-week high of $2,378 on Thursday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced weaker-than-expected jobs data that kept US Treasury bond yields virtually unchanged, a tailwind for the golden metal. The XAU/USD trades around $2,369.
Meme coins foment clash among crypto experts amid growing interest from institutional investors
The subject of meme coins sparked a series of online clashes among crypto experts on Thursday after rapper Iggy Azalea took a jab at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Is there a financial crisis bubbling under the surface?
When the Federal Reserve started raising rates, it precipitated a financial crisis. The central bank managed to paper over the problem with a bailout program, but the crisis continues to bubble and percolate under the surface.