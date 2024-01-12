Crude Oil eases back after rise on geopolitical concerns, WTI falls back into $72.50

- WTI rose on Friday after markets were gripped once more by geopolitical concerns.
- Chinese Crude Oil demand recovered on Friday, further boosting the day’s bids.
- Oil markets settled back into familiar lows as the trading week drew to a close.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rose to a new 2024 high of $75.27 on Friday, with energy markets growing increasingly nervous about spill-over from ongoing geopolitical tensions after naval forces from the US and UK launched attacks on Houthi rebel forces that have been targeting civilian cargo and tanker ships off the coast of Yemen. Houthi attacks on ships bound for the Suez Canal have gripped oil markets in recent weeks as supply chains connecting Europe and the Middle East see shipping lanes diverted around the African continent.
Chinese demand for Crude Oil set a record high in 2023, easing market concerns about declining fossil fuel demand from China, who is grappling with a slowing economy and lopsided growth.
Crude Oil markets surged on combined headlines, driving WTI briefly above $75.00 before US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures missed market expectations. Markets broadly pivoted into renewed expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hikes before global markets settled back, dragging Crude Oil lower once more. WTI settled back below $73.00 per barrel as investors take stock and gear up for another weekend thick with geopolitical headlines.
WTI Technical Levels
Friday saw WTI US Crude Oil attempt a run higher before getting knocked back towards near-term median bids, climbing to WTI’s highest bids since late December before slipping back into familiar consolidation that has plagued Crude Oil since a tumble late in Q3 2023.
Near-term price action remains constrained close to the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $72.50, with an immediate technical floor priced in at the last swing low just above $71.00.
Upside momentum in WTI remains capped by a declining 50-day SMA falling into $74.00, with long-term price action on the south side of the 200-day SMA near $78.00.
WTI Hourly Chart
WTI Daily Chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|72.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.79
|Daily SMA50
|74.15
|Daily SMA100
|80.07
|Daily SMA200
|77.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.8
|Previous Daily Low
|71.23
|Previous Weekly High
|74.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
