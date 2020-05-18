Coronavirus update: US death toll crosses 90K, Pres. Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine everyday

As per the latest tally from John Hopkins University, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US top 1.5 MILLION, reaching 1,500,753 with over 90,000 deaths.

Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump praised hydroxychloroquine as a remedy to the virus by citing his daily consumption.

Key quotes

There is very good chance that this medicine has an impact. I take a pill every day, what do you have to lose? Gets tested every couple of days, has always been negative. Going to decide on the US contribution to the WHO (World Health Organization) soon.

Market implications

While the news flash mixed signals, the market seems to focus on the positive ones amid the present risk-on sentiment. Though, its still initial minutes of the Asian session on Tuesday and hence further clues will be awaited for clearer direction. Even so, AUD/USD pair, the risk barometer, remains positive above 0.6500 by the press time.