Coronavirus update: Germany’s new cases, death toll revisit May highs

The latest data from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) backs the market’s fears of a larger coronavirus (COVID-19) wave while surging to the five-month high.

Not only the daily new confirmed cases that grew 5,132 to 334,585 but the death toll also spiked up with 40 more fatalities taking the total to 9,677. It’s worth mentioning that there were additional 4,122 cases the previous day with 13 death, as per the data.

Stock Futures consolidate the previous day’s losses…

Following the update, the US and European stock futures mark gains over 0.30% intraday while EUR/USD bears are also catching a breather around 1.1745 without any major moves. Traders seem to wait for more clues and awaits speech from the ECB President Christine Lagarde for the same.

