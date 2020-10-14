EUR/USD in stasis after biggest single-day drop in nearly two months

- EUR/USD registers its biggest single-day loss since August.
- Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency.
- Sustained risk-off may boost dollar demand and add to downside pressures.
EUR/USD is sitting still near 1.1750 at press time, having suffered a 0.57% decline to 1.1743 on Tuesday – its biggest single-day percentage decline since Aug. 19.
Deflation concerns to weigh
As represented by the consumer price index, the cost of living in the common currency area fell into the negative territory in September.
Meanwhile, according to Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Germany's core consumer price index is quickly falling toward zero.
Add to that the renewed coronavirus cases, and traders are left with no option but to price in additional monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank.
As such, EUR/USD is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term, as suggested by technical charts – more so due to continued deadlock in fiscal stimulus talks in Washington, delay in the coronavirus vaccines, and signs of risk aversion in the financial markets. The dour mood favors the greenback, a global reserve, and a haven currency.
The common currency may see some strength later today if the Eurozone Industrial Production for August, due at 09:00 GMT, blows past expectations. The ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to reiterate the central bank's dovish stance during her speech at 08:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1745
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1748
|Daily SMA50
|1.1801
|Daily SMA100
|1.1584
|Daily SMA200
|1.1272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1816
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1883
GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 ahead of key Brexit meeting
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2900 on looming Brexit risks. While the US dollar’s broad run-up joined the coronavirus woes to drag the quote down, traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD in stasis after biggest single-day drop in nearly two months
EUR/USD registers its biggest single-day loss since August. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off may boost dollar demand and add to downside pressures.
Gold holds below $1900, risk reversals show renewed demand for puts
Gold ranges below $1,900 after recording the biggest losses in over a week. Gold's one-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, is again falling, indicating a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.
5 reasons why Euro is headed below 1.16
Euro finally broke down on Tuesday as it experienced its strongest one day slide in 3 weeks against the US dollar. We have been calling for a sell-off for days now as the rise in new coronavirus cases pose a major risk to the region’s outlook.