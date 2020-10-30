Coronavirus update: Another record daily surge of 18,681, most of Germany deemed as ‘high risk’

Germany reported another record daily increase in coronavirus infections, up by 18,681 the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed Friday.

The total tally stands now stands at 499,694, closing on the 500K mark. On Thursday, the total count rose by 16,774.

The new deaths jumped by 77, as the total count accelerated to 10,349. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood around 130K.

According to the RKI, 314 districts out of the total /412 in Germany are now deemed as 'high risk'.

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Thursday that the health authorities are near the limits of their capacity while adding that the number of people in virus patients in ICU has doubled in the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, Spanish health authorities announced a state of emergency until early May, giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict travel to try and contain the rapid spread of the virus.

While Europe battles with the second-wave, Australian officials reported lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country in four-months. The OZ nation reported just under 200 active cases, down from a peak of just over 8,000 in mid-August, per Reuters.

Market reaction

EUR/USD stalled its recovery just shy of the 1.1700 level, now trading flat at 1.1678, as COVID-19 fears continue to spook markets. Focus on key Eurozone macro data.