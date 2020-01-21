Coronavirus spreading into Australia, a Brisbane man undergoes tests - Australian press

According to an Australian news outlet, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeneatte Young announced on Tuesday that a Brisbane man was being held in isolation at home as further tests are carried out.

Earlier tests proved inconclusive after he returned from China's Wuhan province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak and showed symptoms of the virus, the local media added.

The Aussie dollar is hurt by the virus outbreak news, driving AUD/USD further southwards following a breach of Monday’s low at 0.6855. At the press time, AUD/USD trades 0.25% lower near daily lows of 0.6853.