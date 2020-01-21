Coronavirus spreading into Australia, a Brisbane man undergoes tests - Australian press

According to an Australian news outlet, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeneatte Young announced on Tuesday that a Brisbane man was being held in isolation at home as further tests are carried out.
Earlier tests proved inconclusive after he returned from China's Wuhan province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak and showed symptoms of the virus, the local media added.
The Aussie dollar is hurt by the virus outbreak news, driving AUD/USD further southwards following a breach of Monday’s low at 0.6855. At the press time, AUD/USD trades 0.25% lower near daily lows of 0.6853.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains under pressure around 110.00 on BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure around the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
AUD/USD finds buyers again near 0.6850 amid risk-off
AUD/USD found buyers once again near 0.6850 but the market mood remains sour amid coronavirus outbreak scare. The spot is seen heading back towards the daily high of 0.6881 amid broad-based US dollar retreat.
UK Jobs Preview: Gloomy mood opens door to GBP/USD upside? Three scenarios
If everybody is short, who is left to sell? Pound bears may be stretched, allowing room for gains if UK pay has rises have not fallen far. While the economic calendar is showing that the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 3.8% – the historic low – the focus is on wages.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
GBP/USD: Inside falling channel below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades near 1.3000 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair stays inside the monthly falling trend channel while also remaining below 200-bar SMA. With this, sellers keep eyes on December 23 low, near 1.2900.