Coronavirus: Japan infection rate has picked up since Feb. 12

Japan's coronavirus infection rate has picked up since Feb. 12, doubling every four days, according to Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research.

As of Feb.17, there were 61 confirmed cases of infection compared to 25 on Feb. 12.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso was out on the wires early Tuesday assuring markets that the government is closely monitoring the effects of the virus and will take fiscal measures to counter slowdown as needed.

Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network, that is coordinated by the World Health Organization, warned earlier this month that coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in China but it is just beginning in the rest of the world and likely to spread.



