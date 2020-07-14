Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily Victoria (Australia) update: 270 new cases

- A second wave outbreak in Victoria likely accentuates the downside in AUD.
- There are 270 new cases reported today.
the Guardian reports that the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Victoria now stands at 4,224, premier Daniel Andrews says.
Some 21,995 tests were conducted yesterday, and 1,170,352 since 1 January.
Andrews has again encouraged anyone with even mild symptoms to get tested.
That gives us the data, the information, the certainly we need to deliver this strategy to drive down numbers and to get to the other side of this second wave.
Of the 270 new cases reported overnight, 28 are connected to known “and contained” outbreaks, whatever that means, and the remaining 242 are under investigation.
Obviously with such large numbers it’s a real challenge to get to the bottom of exactly where those people have been, who they’ve spent time with, who are their close contact and to make sure that appropriate public health responses are delivered at that individual and family level right across those suburbs and, indeed, right across the state.
Below is yesterday's data from Victoria's Chief Health Officer update.
This Chief Health Officer update is intended to provide clinicians and the Victorian public with information about the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria.
Chief Health Officer Alerts will continue to be issued when there are changes to the public health advice related to coronavirus (COVID-19) .
- As of 13 July 2020, the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 3,967, with 177 new cases since yesterday’s report.
- The overall total has increased by 168, with nine cases reclassified, largely due to duplication. Of the new cases, 25 are linked to outbreaks and 151 are under investigation. One new case been detected in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.
- 641 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 72 people are in hospital, including 17 patients in intensive care. There has been no deaths reported since yesterday. To date, 24 people have died.
- There are 1,612 cases currently active in Victoria. 2,329 people have recovered.
- Of the total cases, 3,552 are from metropolitan Melbourne and 293 are from regional Victoria.
- More than 1,148,300 test results have been received by the department since 1 January 2020.
Meanwhile, Queensland state has said metro areas in NSW will be considered hotspots will restrict travel from these: Liverpool and Campbelltown, both in Sydney's South-West.
Chart of the Week
