Coronavirus claims Bolivia’s President and “second” in the line of Venezuela's regime victim

The America's are having a hard battle with the coronavirus.

North America has taken up around 25% of the pandemic in global cases

coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in Latin American countries as well, contributing to record numbers of new infections being registered globally.

Brazil has had more than 1.7 million confirmed cases - the second highest in the world after the US.

Other countries in the region, including Mexico, Chile and Peru are also battling major outbreaks.

In the latest developments, Diosdado Cabello has been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. He's the "second" in the line of Venezuela's regime. He is also the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) and an active member of the Venezuelan armed forces, with the rank of captain.

On the same day, Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday she has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anez said in a tweet she was “well” and continuing to work while in isolation.

“Together, we will come out of this,” she said.

The Bolivian government confirmed that at least seven ministers, including its health minister, had tested positive and were either undergoing treatment or recuperating at home.

Anez said she had conducted a test given that many of her team had fallen ill.

“I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis,” she said.

