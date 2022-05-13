Copper prices juggle around $4.10, downside remains favored on renewed demand worries

Meanwhile, the ongoing zero-Covid policy in China to curb the spread of the Covid-19 has raised concerns over the aggregate demand. The restrictions imposed by the administration on the movement of men, materials, and machines in Shanghai and Beijing have halted the production processes drastically. The renewed demand worries amid bulging restrictive measures in China are weighing on the copper prices.

Adding to that, Powell focused more on bringing price stability as higher inflationary price pressures are hurting the paycheck. No doubt, more policy tightening moves by the Fed will absorb helicopter money from the economy and corporate will spend their costly dollars on much-refined investments. This is going to dent the demand for the base metals significantly.

Copper prices are on the tenterhooks as the market pundits are betting over a major slump in the aggregate demand going in the remaining year and hopefully for the next year. Fed’s Powell in his interview with Marketplace national radio program cited that interest rates could be elevated by 50 basis points (bps) each in its next two monetary policy meetings. And, investors should brace for more policy tightening if data turns ugly.

A gradual upside move from the low of $4.0400 on COMEX may be holding the buyers' bet on the copper prices but follow up of a sheer downside move looks favored as demand worries fueled up by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s statement.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.