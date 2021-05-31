Copper Price Today: Prints inverse head-and-shoulders bullish pattern on 4H

- Copper picks up bids inside a bullish chart formation.
- Sustained trading above 200-SMA, bullish MACD favor buyers.
- Friday’s low offers immediate support, bulls can aim for $5.00 on a clear breakout.
Copper follows the tune of the commodity basket while printing mild gains, up 0.07% intraday around $4.6740 heading into Monday’s European open.
The red metal’s bounce off $4.5925 portrays a bullish pattern on the four-hour play, namely the inverse head-and-shoulders. However, a clear break above 4.6850 becomes necessary to confirm the run-up towards the $5.0000 psychological magnet.
Although the MACD conditions are favoring the bulls, the monthly high near $4.8880, also the record top, can offer an intermediate halt during a rally past $4.6850.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may swing from the previous day’s low near $4.5925, if not then a 200-SMA level near $4.5035 could test the copper sellers.
In a case where the bearish impulse extends below $4.5035, the monthly low of around $4.4365 becomes the key to watch.
Price of copper: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.22 on USD pullback, German HICP inflation eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s losses even as bulls step back from intraday top. Off in US, stimulus hopes propel risk-on mood, drag DXY. Risk catalysts will be on the driver’s seat amid long weekend in the US, the UK.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs near 1.4200 amid growth optimism, USD retreats
GBP/USD extends the weekly gains, retests multi-month high near 1.4200. Lower US Treasury yields weigh on the demand for the US dollar. Upbeat economic outlook keeps the pound on the front foot.
Gold bulls take control at the start of the week
Gold (XAU/USD) has started out the week on the bid, travelling from a low of $1,902.62 to a high of $1,908.80, near 0.2% higher putting the bulls firmly on course for a higher high for the sessions ahead in accordance with the following technical analysis ...
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by the attorney-client privilege.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.