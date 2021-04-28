Commodities to rally 13.5% in the next six months – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs remain upbeat on the outlook for commodities, citing promising next six months for copper and oil.

Key quotes

“Oil is seen rising to $80/bbl, global consumption will surge 5.2m b/d over the next six months, which is 50% larger than the next biggest increase over that timeframe since 2000 ..”

"The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand -- a change which supply cannot match -- must not be understated."

“Copper to reach $11,000/ton.”

“Commodity markets have looked through the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India.”

“Expect greater mobility, aided by vaccines, a seasonal upswing in transportation, manufacturing and construction, beginning now and accelerating into June.”

“The pace of vaccination accelerates in Europe; increased travel demand will result in easing of international travel curbs in May. “