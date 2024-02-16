Share:

Coinbase traded up as much as 13% on Friday following earnings.

Q4 2023 gave Coinbase its first profitable quarter in nearly two years.

Coinbase earned $1.04 per share on a GAAP basis in Q4.

Q1 2024 received an upward revision in expected revenue from management.

Coinbase Global (COIN) stock soared as much as 13% on Friday following the market’s broad recognition of its fourth-quarter earnings success before closing up 8.8% at $180.29. The US crypto platform is sort of a “last man standing” after FTX and Binance were both leveled in the past 18 months by legal charges.

Coinbase stock’s end of the week rally arrived in a down session after the US Producer Price Index showed that inflation remained afoot in January. The market read that report as yet another sign that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would delay interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both slumped by slightly less than half a percentage point, while the NASDAQ toppled by 0.8%.

Coinbase stock news

Profitability was the great surprise from the earnings call, though maybe it shouldn’t have been since CEO Brian Armstrong has spent the past two years trimming his workforce. Coinbase earned $1.04 in GAAP EPS during the fourth quarter despite Wall Street consensus estimating the company would barely make a profit. This came after seven consecutive quarters of GAAP losses.

“I'm proud to say that in 2023, we cut costs by 45% YoY and managed to ship product faster with a lean team,” said CEO Brian Armstrong. “This led to $95 million of positive net income for 2023, $964 million in positive adjusted EBITDA and total revenue of $3.1 billion.”

For the fourth quarter, specifically, Coinbase saw revenue grow 52% from a year ago to $954 million. This figure bested the quarter’s consensus by $135 million.

In regard to the current quarter, Armstrong touted Coinbase being selected as custodian by eight of 11 of the spot Bitcoin ETFs that were approved in January. He also lauded the company’s strides in the crypto derivatives market.

Management said that subscription and services revenue in the first quarter will post somewhere between $410 million and $480 million. The midpoint of that range is about $60 million above consensus, which excited traders.