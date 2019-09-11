Chinese Premier Li: The two countries should seek common ground and find ways of resolving differences

China’s Premier Li Keqiang crossed the wires during the early Asian session on Thursday. Mr. Li added strength to the US-China trade positive sentiment with upbeat comments while meeting a delegation of the US business leaders.

Key quotes

“The two countries should seek common ground and find ways of resolving differences that are acceptable to both parties.”

"China welcomes business from other countries and will only become more open."

FX implications

Although no immediate response to the news could be witnessed, such statements from the Chinese leaders ahead of the US-China trade negotiations, in October, seem to support the prevalent risk-on sentiment.