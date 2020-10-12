China’s Washington Embassy: Beijing consistently and firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan

China’s Washington Embassy lashed out at the US passage of the three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan during late-Monday, per Reuters. The dragon nation’s representative said, “China consistently and firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan,” as per the news.

The initial news concerning the law to three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, also shared by Reuters, mentioned that the White House sending in recent days notification of the deals to Congress for approval.

Market implications

Such updates can join the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) threat from the US health official Anthony Fauci and stimulus uncertainty to weigh on the market’s risk tone. That said, Wall Street managed to keep the upside momentum whereas AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.7200 by the time of writing amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia.