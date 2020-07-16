China's Pres. Xi: Long-term sound economic growth have not changed and will not change

Following the release of the Chinese economic releases, especially the Q2 growth numbers, the country’s President Xi Jinping came out on the wires, expressing his take on the economic outlook, per Xinhua news agency.

Xi said that the fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth have not changed and will not change.

China will keep deepening reform and expanding opening-up, he added.

He will provide a better business environment for investment, development of Chinese and foreign enterprise, said Xi in a letter to global CEOs.

Market reaction

On the above comments, AUD/USD is little changed and keeps its range near daily lows of 0.6989, as markets digest the macro data flow Australia and China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan remains on the back foot despite the Q2 GDP beat.