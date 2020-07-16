USD/CNH: Offshore yuan remains weak despite above-forecast China GDP

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH remains bid despite a bigger-than-expected rebound in China's economy. 
  • China's GDP rose over 11% in the second quarter versus expectations for a 9.6% growth. 
  • The Sino-US tensions seem to be keeping the CNH under pressure.

Offshore Yuan (CNH) continues to trade in the red despite a bigger-than-expected rebound in China's economy in the second quarter. The USD/CNH pair is trading at 6.9874, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. 

At 02:00 GMT, China reported a second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) of 11.5%. The growth rate was expected to rebound to 9.6% quarter-on-quarter from the first quarter's -9.8%. 

Meanwhile, consumer spending for June, as represented by retail sales, came in at -1.8% year-on-year versus expectations for a 0.3% rise and -2.8% previous. Industrial production rose 4.8% year-on-year in June, beating expectations for a 4.7% rise, following May's 4.4% growth. 

So far, the upbeat GDP and factory data have failed to put a bid under yuan. The Chinese currency's dismal response could be attributed to rising tensions between the US and China. 

President Trump, on Tuesday, signed an executive order to shun Hong Kong’s special trading status and threatened additional steps that got the expected response from China. As per the latest reports, the US is said to be weighing a sweeping travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members, a move that is likely to prompt sharp retaliation. 

Another possible reason for the sustained uptick in USD/CNH could be the losses in the US stock futures and the resulting demand for the safe-haven US dollar. At press time, the S&P 500 futures are down more than 0.20%. 

It appears as though the escalating tensions between the US and China are now overshadowing the optimism generated by the news of coronavirus vaccine. President Donald Trump, Oxford Scientists, and US health official Fauci said on Tuesday that the vaccine for the deadly virus will be out soon. Earlier this week, biotech firm Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed positive results in clinical trials. 

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9854
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 6.9818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0462
Daily SMA50 7.084
Daily SMA100 7.0728
Daily SMA200 7.0377
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0122
Previous Daily Low 6.9806
Previous Weekly High 7.0692
Previous Weekly Low 6.9808
Previous Monthly High 7.1518
Previous Monthly Low 7.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0001
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9709
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9394
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0024
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.023
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0339

 

 

