China's Premier Li: Pressure on China's economy could be even bigger next year

Pressure on China's economy could be even bigger next year, China's Premier Li Keqiang told the state media on Thursday.

"China will keep economic operation within a reasonable range," Li added.

Amid the fact that Li delivered similar remarks back in late November, the market reaction stayed relatively muted. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.3% on a daily basis and the S&P 500 futures were posting small gains to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day slightly higher.