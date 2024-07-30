China’s Politburo sets out economic priorities for second half of 2024

China’s Politburo, the country’s top leadership, held a meeting on Tuesday to study the current economic situation, laying out economic priorities for the second half of 2024, the country’s state media reported.

Unfavorable impacts from changes in external environment are increasing.

Domestic effective demand remains insufficient.

There are still many risks and hidden dangers in key areas.

These are issues in development and transformation.

Macroeconomic policies should continue to be more vigorous and more forceful.

It is necessary to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, implement a proactive ficscal policy and prudent monetary policy.

Should speed up the implementation of the identified policy measures.

Should reserve and launch a number of incremental policy measures as soon as possible.

It is necessary to focus on boosting consumption to expand domestic demand.

It is necessary to speed up the issuance and use of special funds, make good use of ultra long-term special treasury bonds.

Should increase residents' income through multiple channels, enhance the consumption ability and willingness of low- and middle-income groups.

It is necessary to cultivate and expand emerging industries and future industries.

It is necessary to comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools.

It is necessary to increase financial support for the real economy, and promote a steady decline in the cost of comprehensive social financing.

It is necessary to maintain the basic stability of the Renminbi exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.

Will launch a new round of pilot measures to expand the opening up of the service industry, so as to promote the use of foreign capital for stability.

It is necessary to actively cultivate new momentum for the development of foreign trade.

Will create conditions to accelerate the resolution of debt risks of local financing platforms.

It is necessary to strengthen the employment priority policy and do a good job in the employment of key groups such as college graduates.