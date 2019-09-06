China’s Official: US tariffs on Chinese goods "bullying" – Australian Press

In an opinion piece carried by a local Australian press late-Thursday, China’s ambassador to Australia expressed his thoughts on the ongoing US-China trade spat.

China does not want a trade war with the United States.

But Beijing is not scared of retaliating.

US tariffs on Chinese goods "bullying".

In the face of US trade bullying and extreme pressure, China's position has always been rational and clear-cut.

We do not want a trade war, but are not afraid of fighting one.