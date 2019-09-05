China's Commerce Ministry: China, US to hold trade talks in early October in Washington

Reuters reports the latest update on the US-China trade spat, citing the Chinese Commerce Ministry, as saying that China, US to hold trade talks in early October in Washington

Further Details:

China, US trade negotiators held phone talk. China’s Vice Premier Liu He held phone call with US Trade Representatives Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Sept 5. China, US trade teams will also have trade consultations in mid-September. China and US teams agree to take actual actions to create good conditions for trade consultations.

The risk sentiment got a fresh boost on the revival of US-China trade talks, pushing S&P 500 futures deeper into the green. Meanwhile, USD/JPY jumped to five-day tops at 106.67 while Aussie to near 0.6825 levels. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rally +2% amid trade hopes.