Following the comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, the US Trade Representative (USTR) Lighthizer's office confirmed on Thursday that the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and China's Vice Premier Liu He had a telephonic conversation on the US-China trade talks.

Meanwhile, the USTR Spokesman noted that the US and China agree to trade meetings in Washington in coming weeks.

He added: Deputy-level US-China trade meetings will take place in mid-September "to lay the groundwork for meaningful progress".

Markets were eagerly awaiting some positive developments on the trade front and here we are, with the risk-on trades back in vogue while the safe-haven Gold is falling back towards the 1540 level.