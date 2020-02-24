China's official coronavirus deaths increased by 97 as of the end of February 22

Mainland China official coronavirus deaths have increased by 97 as of the end of February 22. Meanwhile, South China's Guangdong Province has adjusted its emergency response level for the prevention and control of the coronavirus from a first-level to second-level. Five other provinces have recently lowered their levels.

FX implications

It is all eyes on the US dollar, AUD, yuan and the yen. The Aussie seems to have managed to take a breather but only in the face of profit-taking, and the same might be said elsewhere as the US dollar gives back some ground, letting out some air. More here: