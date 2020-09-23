China's inclusion in world government bond index may drive $140 billion in inflows - Goldman Sachs

Market watchers expect FTSE Russell to add Chinese government bonds in its World Government Bond Index (WGBI) during an annual review this month.

That could draw an additional $140 billion into Chinese bonds, according to investment banking giant Goldman Sachs. As such, the inclusion of Chinese bonds in WGBI may yield a yuan (CNY) rally. USD/CNY is trading at 6.7958 at press time, representing a 0.24% gain on the day, having hit a low of 6.7632 on Sept. 17.

Yuan has rallied by 5.3% in the past four months.