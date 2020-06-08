China's gold reserves stood at 62.64M ounces at the end of May – Xinhua

According to the latest report published by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday, China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of May, per Xinhua news agency.

Further details

“Total value of the gold reserves reached around 108.29 billion US dollars, up from 106.67 billion dollars a month ago.”

“China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1017 trillion dollars at the end of last month.”

Related articles