Gold suffered a fall below $1,700 last week, amid a dose of optimism, including the upbeat US jobs report. Can it recover? The precious metal seems well-positioned on the chart.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD has strong support at $1,689, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB one-day Lower, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.

The next considerable cushion is $1,671, where the previous monthly low and the previous daily low converge.

Looking up, the first upside target is $1,699, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Further above, the target is $1,707, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month hits the price.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

