China’s ForeignMin: Two heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade

Following the previous statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, the country’s Foreign Ministry was asked about the US-China trade negotiations.

Responding to that, the Foreign Ministry said that the two heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means.

Additional Comments:

US Pompeo’s comments on China communist party, says Pompeo’s remarks were a vicious attack against Chinese people and the party. US Pompeo’s remarks smear china's domestic policy, further reveals fear and arrogance. Any attempt to smear China or obstruct its growth are doomed to fail.

The market mood remains mixed amid the recent Fed rate cut and trade updates while broad USD weakness continues to remain the main underlying theme.

Markets await Friday’s phone call between the lead Chinese and US trade negotiators for fresh insights on the trade front, especially after the Chilean APEC Summit was cancelled on Wednesday.