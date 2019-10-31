China’s Commerce Ministry is out with the latest update on the US-China trade issue, citing the following comments (via Xinhua).

China, US trade teams maintain close. China and US trade negotiations progressing well. China and the US will continue to proceed with negotiations according to the previous plan. Lead China and US trade negotiators will hold a telephone call on Friday.

The trade-related headlines have little to no impact on the broader market sentiment that still continues to absorb the hawkish Fed rate cut and BOJ's new forward guidance. USD/JPY keeps lows near 108.60 region while Treasury yields and Wall Street futures trades in the red.