US Sec. of State Pompeo: ‘The CCP took advantage of our goodwill’

The US Secretary of State Pompeo tweeted out this Thursday morning, “We accommodated China’s rise, in the hope that they would become more free. In response, the CCP took advantage of our goodwill. Now, @realDonaldTrump is facing the reality of CCP hostility to the U.S. and our values. We must engage China as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

In an address to a gala dinner in New York of the conservative Hudson Institute think tank on Wednesday, Pompeo stepped up recent US rhetoric targeting China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP).

He said: “The Communist government in China today is not the same as the people of China. They are reaching for and using methods that have created challenges for the United States and for the world and we collectively, all of us, need to confront these challenges ... head on.”

“It is no longer realistic to ignore the fundamental differences between our two systems, and the impact that … the differences in those systems have on American national security,” Pompeo added.

The US confrontations to the Chinese Communist Party adds to the recent worries over the likely delay in the US-China interim trade deal, leaving the market mood slightly on the edge. USD/JPY drops towards 108.50, as Treasury yields remain on the back foot following the Fed rate cut overnight.