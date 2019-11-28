China’s ForeignMin Lijian: US is a complete bully

Lijian Zhao, Deputy Director-General, Information Department, at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted out: “US is a complete bully. Holding high the banner of "America first", it is only thinking about taking advantage of others. It raises tariffs whenever it likes. It abuses the monopoly status of the US dollar while imposing unilateral sanctions & long-arm jurisdiction at every turn.”

His comments come just ahead of the Foreign Ministry’s reiteration that it will retaliate over US President Trump’s signing the Hong Kong bill.