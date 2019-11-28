Hong Kong Democracy Act shows US’ sinister intention and hegemonic nature – Global Times

The Chinese news publication, The Global Times, tweeted out on Thursday, quoting some comments from China’s Foreign Ministry’s after it strongly opposed US President Trump’s signing the Hong Kong Democracy bill in to law.

The Finance Ministry official said: “Such an act will make Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots understand the sinister intention and hegemonic nature of the US, and make Chinese people united”.

Amid fresh US-China political row, the demand for the safe-havens such as the yen and gold is underpinned while S&P 500 futures are down -0.35% alongside mostly lower Asian equities.