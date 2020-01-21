China’s CommerceMin: China welcomes competitive US products to enter China's markets

Reuters is out with the latest comments from an official at China’s Commerce Ministry, as he says that China welcomes competitive US products to enter China's markets.

Further Comments:

China hopes the US to create conditions to facilitate imports to china China's purchase of US agricultural goods will not impact imports from other countries. China will expand imports based on market conditions and in line with WTO rules.

The risk sentiment remains sour amid rising risks of the coronavirus widespread, with the outbreak spreading over to Australia now.

USD/JPY remains pressured below 110.00 while the Aussie breaches Monday’s low of 0.6855.