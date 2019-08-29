China’s CommerceMin: China hopes US removes new tariffs to avoid an escalation in the trade war

More comments are flowing in from the Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao, as he continues with his conciliatory remarks on the US-China trade dispute.

China, US interests are intertwined, cannot be easily cut. China hopes the US cancels planned additional tariffs to avoid an escalation in the trade war. Repeats need to discuss removing new US tariffs, not escalating.

The USD/JPY pair reversed the knee-jerk spike to 106.17 on the trade-positive comments, now clinging to the 106 handle, almost unchanged on the day. S&P 500 futures also retreat from the daily tops to now trade around 2,900 levels.