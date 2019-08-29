Reuters cites fresh comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao on the US-China trade spat, with the key headlines noted below.

Opposes escalation of a trade war.

Hopes that the US will show sincerity and concrete action.

Hopes that the US will meet China halfway on trade issues.

Willing to resolve the issue via a calm attitude.

Both trade teams have been in touch.

China has ample retaliatory measures.

China is lodging solemn representation with the US for additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Both sides are discussing the previously discussed September talks.

Most important thing is both sides continue negotiations and create conditions for negotiations.

If China officials go to the US for talks in September, both sides should create conditions for progress in negotiations.