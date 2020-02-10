China’s AgricultureMin reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) international experts team having left for Beijing, as the China coronavirus death toll tops 900, China’s Agriculture Ministry reports the first case of the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu detected in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan province.

The ministry said on Sunday night 1,840 birds had died in the farm of 2,497.

This piece of news is only going to add to worries over economic impact of the coronavirus on both China and internationally.

The market sentiment appears mixed in Asia, starting out a new week, with the Asian stocks trading with mild losses alongside weaker Treasury yields and oil prices. However, the S&P 500 futures trade better bid, keeping the USD/JPY pair somewhat buoyed around 109.75 region.