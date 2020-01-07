China-US phase one trade deal on track – Global Times

The Global Times tweeted out this Tuesday, citing sources that "the China-US phase one trade deal is on track and could be signed in the near future”.

This comes despite the downbeat comments from China’s Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Jun, on trade. Han said that China will not change its agricultural import quotas to accommodate any increased purchases from the US.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Chinese highly read publication, Global Times, reported that China and the US shouldn't rush to sign the phase one trade deal as some details were yet to be finalised.