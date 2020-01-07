China will not change its agricultural import quotas to accommodate any increased purchases from the US, China’s Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Jun, said in an interview with Caixin on Tuesday.

Additional Details (via Caixin):

China is allocating 7.2 million tons of imported corn in 2020 and only 60% of that can be carried out by state-owned enterprises (SOE).

At the same time 90% of the wheat import quota, or 9.64 million tons for 2020, is allocated for SOEs.

This comes ahead of the US-China phase one trade deal signing, scheduled on January 15th, with the Chinese delegation likely to travel to Washington from January 13th to 15th, as cited by various media on Monday.

The above headline had little to no impact on the market sentiment, as risk reset seems to be the main theme so far in Tuesday’s Asian trading amid fading US-Iran geopolitical worries.